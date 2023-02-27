Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] Revenue clocked in at $10.70 million, down -22.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FULC] closed the trading session at $5.66 on 02/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.3001, while the highest price level was $6.49. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Clinical Hold on FTX-6058 in Sickle Cell Disease.

The clinical hold was initiated by the Agency due to previously reported preclinical data. Fulcrum will suspend dosing in the Phase 1b trial of FTX-6058 and intends to work diligently with the Agency to resolve the hold as soon as possible.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.25 percent and weekly performance of -55.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -55.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 839.85K shares, FULC reached to a volume of 9864467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FULC shares is $22.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FULC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on FULC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

FULC stock trade performance evaluation

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.50. With this latest performance, FULC shares dropped by -55.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.56 for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.54, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.50 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. go to 6.40%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $287 million, or 85.65% of FULC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FULC stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,505,925, which is approximately 35.799% of the company’s market cap and around 4.72% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,233,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.62 million in FULC stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $28.26 million in FULC stock with ownership of nearly 25.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FULC] by around 7,673,725 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 9,218,072 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 33,747,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,639,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FULC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,356,881 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,120,738 shares during the same period.