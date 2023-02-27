For Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.20 during the day while it closed the day at $8.09. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Palantir Reports Its First Quarter of Positive GAAP Net Income, GAAP EPS of $0.01 in Q4 2022.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

“With this result, Palantir is profitable. This is a significant moment for us and our supporters,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -16.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLTR stock has inclined by 12.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.12% and gained 26.01% year-on date.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $17.17 billion, with 2.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.77M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 41398233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $9.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 93.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.68. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 12.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 69.49%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,552 million, or 34.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,635,065, which is approximately 2.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,694,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $782.26 million in PLTR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $347.87 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 29.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 65,713,465 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 61,378,391 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 559,207,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 686,299,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,104,198 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 16,258,978 shares during the same period.