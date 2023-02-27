For Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR], Analyst sees a drop to $1.50. What next?

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] price plunged by -49.66 percent to reach at -$1.47. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Nektar Therapeutics Announces Phase 2 Topline Data for Rezpegaldesleukin in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

Improvement in SLEDAI-2K score observed as compared to placebo, although study did not meet primary endpoint.

Clinically meaningful improvements observed as compared to placebo across secondary endpoints including BICLA and LLDAS at the mid-dose level in the study.

A sum of 19434009 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. Nektar Therapeutics shares reached a high of $1.82 and dropped to a low of $1.46 until finishing in the latest session at $1.49.

The one-year NKTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.94. The average equity rating for NKTR stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $3.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $4, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NKTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

NKTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.00. With this latest performance, NKTR shares dropped by -36.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.80 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5842, while it was recorded at 2.6720 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4367 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nektar Therapeutics Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -437.76 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. Nektar Therapeutics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -514.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45.

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

NKTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $253 million, or 94.80% of NKTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,327,473, which is approximately 0.171% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,930,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.54 million in NKTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $34.37 million in NKTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nektar Therapeutics stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR] by around 12,887,752 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 19,454,424 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 137,356,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,699,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,714,222 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 13,042,996 shares during the same period.