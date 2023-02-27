Exane BNP Paribas lifts Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.01 during the day while it closed the day at $16.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Barrick Gold Corporation stock has also loss -5.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOLD stock has inclined by 0.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.18% and lost -6.87% year-on date.

The market cap for GOLD stock reached $28.31 billion, with 1.76 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.62M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 16264837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $21.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

GOLD stock trade performance evaluation

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.39 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.13, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -2.01%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,130 million, or 63.30% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 81,780,010, which is approximately 8.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 60,865,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $973.85 million in GOLD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $847.52 million in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly -11.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 354 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 94,634,732 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 93,890,765 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 819,620,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,008,145,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,705,789 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 11,918,104 shares during the same period.