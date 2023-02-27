Evercore ISI lifts Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] closed the trading session at $15.60 on 02/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.455, while the highest price level was $15.67. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Doubles Down on Private 5G, Extends Leadership in Wireless Connectivity with Acquisition of Athonet.

Athonet acquisition strengthens HPE’s private networking capabilities to help enterprise customers accelerate 5G deployments and telco customers drive new revenue streams.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced the expansion of its connected edge-to-cloud offering with the acquisition of Athonet, a private cellular network technology provider that delivers mobile core networks to enterprises and communication service providers. Combined with the HPE telco and Aruba networking portfolios, Athonet will put HPE at the forefront of a growing market that is predicted by IDC to increase to more than $1.6 billion1 by 2026.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.26 percent and weekly performance of -5.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.68M shares, HPE reached to a volume of 9896864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on HPE stock. On June 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPE shares from 18 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HPE stock trade performance evaluation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.22. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.16, while it was recorded at 15.89 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 5.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,614 million, or 85.40% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 155,800,164, which is approximately -0.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 131,732,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in HPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.12 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -1.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 59,837,556 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 54,263,515 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 950,909,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,065,010,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,032,564 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,231,542 shares during the same period.