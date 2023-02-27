Citigroup Inc. [C] Is Currently -0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] loss -0.40% or -0.2 points to close at $50.18 with a heavy trading volume of 14532677 shares. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Citi Consolidates eFX Trading Platforms into Velocity 3.0, a New Single Dealer Platform.

CitiFX has consolidated its portfolio of eFX trading platforms for corporate and professional investor clients.

Velocity 3.0, the new single dealer is an operating system that delivers CitiFX Pulse, Citi Velocity Trading, Citi Velocity Research and CitiFX Click. The platform rebuilds CitiFX’s client user interface in HTML 5 on a strategic web code base.

It opened the trading session at $50.00, the shares rose to $50.34 and dropped to $49.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded -1.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.64M shares, C reached to a volume of 14532677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $58.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 512.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 3.82.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.84, while it was recorded at 50.37 for the last single week of trading, and 48.30 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -9.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $70,491 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,689,164, which is approximately 1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,473,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.2 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.31 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 0.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

709 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 104,550,691 shares. Additionally, 903 investors decreased positions by around 96,623,040 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 1,203,598,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,404,772,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,615,200 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 18,579,182 shares during the same period.