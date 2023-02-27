ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Revenue clocked in at $394.60 million, up 9.65% YTD: What’s Next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] traded at a low on 02/24/23, posting a -8.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.45. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Fisker Announces ChargePoint as North American Partner for Public Charging Solutions.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Fisker names ChargePoint as North American partner for public charging solutions.

ChargePoint network has over 210,000 activated ports under management in North America.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12474807 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at 6.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.61%.

The market cap for CHPT stock reached $3.90 billion, with 341.68 million shares outstanding and 328.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.96M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 12474807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $20.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has CHPT stock performed recently?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.26. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.95, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 13.10 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.76.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $1,587 million, or 53.40% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 24,792,264, which is approximately -25.542% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,365,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.62 million in CHPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $136.88 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 24.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 18,578,913 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 21,172,161 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 112,121,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,872,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,478,611 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,955,879 shares during the same period.