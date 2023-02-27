Carvana Co. [CVNA] Stock trading around $8.01 per share: What’s Next?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] loss -20.54% on the last trading session, reaching $8.01 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Carvana Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Full Year 2022.

Retail Units Sold of 412,296, a decrease of 3% YoY.

Carvana Co. represents 105.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.90 billion with the latest information. CVNA stock price has been found in the range of $7.55 to $9.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.37M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 34953046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $9.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for CVNA stock

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.65. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 24.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.78, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading, and 20.58 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carvana Co. [CVNA]

There are presently around $996 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 14,168,781, which is approximately 0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 14,083,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.81 million in CVNA stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $80.1 million in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 52.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 45,356,785 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 47,232,197 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 31,724,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,313,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,668,395 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 14,218,243 shares during the same period.