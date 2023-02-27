C3.ai Inc. [AI] Stock trading around $22.41 per share: What’s Next?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $22.65 during the day while it closed the day at $22.41. The company report on February 21, 2023 that C3 AI Expands Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Enhanced AI Solutions.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Collaboration will reduce data siloes and accelerate digital transformation.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced an expansion of their Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed to solve customers’ critical business challenges across a variety of industries, including defense and intelligence as well as state and local government. Under the expanded SCA, C3 AI will integrate C3 AI applications, such as C3 AI Law Enforcement, with AWS services including Amazon Comprehend, and co-sell the C3 AI Platform and applications with AWS.

C3.ai Inc. stock has also loss -7.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AI stock has inclined by 81.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.99% and gained 100.27% year-on date.

The market cap for AI stock reached $2.52 billion, with 108.88 million shares outstanding and 90.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.65M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 9771649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $15.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.47.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.51. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 52.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.43, while it was recorded at 22.62 for the last single week of trading, and 16.24 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.59 and a Gross Margin at +74.79. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.23.

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,005 million, or 44.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,138,390, which is approximately 1.064% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,650,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.86 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $122.09 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -4.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 5,104,669 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 6,661,813 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 33,084,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,850,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,869,782 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,257,320 shares during the same period.