Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. [BAER] is -22.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BAER] closed the trading session at $7.90 on 02/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.15, while the highest price level was $12.45.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.01 percent and weekly performance of 101.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -64.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 172.30K shares, BAER reached to a volume of 40747207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. [BAER]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. is set at 1.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06.

BAER stock trade performance evaluation

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. [BAER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 101.02. With this latest performance, BAER shares dropped by -64.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.77 for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. [BAER]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. [BAER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.73.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. [BAER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $241 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAER stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,634,675, which is approximately 7.675% of the company’s market cap and around 90.37% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,398,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.95 million in BAER stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $13.03 million in BAER stock with ownership of nearly 0.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BAER] by around 4,684,801 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 6,328,294 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 19,490,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,504,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAER stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 987,791 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,731,152 shares during the same period.