B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] – find out why.

Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.16%. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Terran Orbital announces $2.4B contract to build 300 spacecraft for Rivada Space Networks.

Terran Orbital chairman and CEO Marc Bell joins Proactive’s Natalie Stoberman with news of a $2.4 billion contract to build 300 satellites for Rivada Space Networks.

Over the last 12 months, LLAP stock dropped by -72.78%. The one-year Terran Orbital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.23. The average equity rating for LLAP stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $422.90 million, with 143.28 million shares outstanding and 75.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, LLAP stock reached a trading volume of 11302535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $11.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Terran Orbital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LLAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79.

LLAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.16. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 33.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.51 for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Terran Orbital Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.41.

Terran Orbital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

LLAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corporation go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $194 million, or 41.30% of LLAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 19,837,629, which is approximately -9.039% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, holding 13,206,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.66 million in LLAP stocks shares; and STONE POINT WEALTH LLC, currently with $18.67 million in LLAP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terran Orbital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE:LLAP] by around 19,909,658 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,321,343 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 47,759,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,990,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLAP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,691,063 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 500,340 shares during the same period.