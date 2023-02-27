Apple Inc. [AAPL] Stock trading around $146.71 per share: What’s Next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] loss -1.80% or -2.69 points to close at $146.71 with a heavy trading volume of 55339543 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Apple reports first quarter results.

Installed base crosses 2 billion active devices and hits all-time high for all major product categories.

It opened the trading session at $147.11, the shares rose to $147.19 and dropped to $145.7202, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAPL points out that the company has recorded -12.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 75.01M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 55339543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $168.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $170 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $170, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 28.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for AAPL stock

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.56, while it was recorded at 149.21 for the last single week of trading, and 147.20 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,388,115 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,278,250,538, which is approximately 0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,029,208,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.0 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $131.33 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,903 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 275,964,820 shares. Additionally, 2,469 investors decreased positions by around 213,633,157 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 8,972,024,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,461,622,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 320 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,159,480 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 8,914,248 shares during the same period.