Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock Reiterated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $171

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] slipped around -2.32 points on Friday, while shares priced at $93.50 at the close of the session, down -2.42%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Jonathan Majors Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award.

Amazon.com Inc. stock is now 11.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMZN Stock saw the intraday high of $94.14 and lowest of $92.3186 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 170.83, which means current price is +14.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 74.87M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 54503792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $133.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $140 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $121 to $118, while UBS kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 140 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.67.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.33 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.02, while it was recorded at 95.38 for the last single week of trading, and 109.56 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 46.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $561,965 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 712,070,069, which is approximately 1.499% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 594,720,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.61 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $31.44 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 2,017 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 340,764,756 shares. Additionally, 2,119 investors decreased positions by around 344,044,770 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 5,325,511,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,010,321,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 314 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,816,073 shares, while 256 institutional investors sold positions of 29,701,541 shares during the same period.