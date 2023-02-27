AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is 7.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] price plunged by -1.94 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on February 8, 2023 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for February 2023.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for February 2023. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of February 28, 2023.

A sum of 11688259 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.14M shares. AGNC Investment Corp. shares reached a high of $11.2499 and dropped to a low of $11.02 until finishing in the latest session at $11.10.

The one-year AGNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.31. The average equity rating for AGNC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $11.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.25 to $13.25, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on AGNC stock. On May 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 13.50 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.72.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.10, while it was recorded at 11.24 for the last single week of trading, and 10.84 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.10 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.99.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

There are presently around $2,901 million, or 43.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,355,072, which is approximately 11.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,779,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.85 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $174.77 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 23.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 51,929,043 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 33,349,850 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 176,088,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,367,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,556,087 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 15,851,698 shares during the same period.