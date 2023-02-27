Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Stock trading around $13.07 per share: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.76%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Libor Michalek, President, and Rob O’Hare, Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The fireside chat will begin at 8:00 AM PT.

Over the last 12 months, AFRM stock dropped by -62.66%. The one-year Affirm Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.52. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.02 billion, with 293.68 million shares outstanding and 221.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.54M shares, AFRM stock reached a trading volume of 13154592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $13, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.65, while it was recorded at 13.20 for the last single week of trading, and 19.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,182 million, or 83.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 25,657,975, which is approximately -6.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,219,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.26 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $245.64 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 9.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 15,293,976 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 26,603,534 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 125,078,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,975,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,439,135 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 10,984,545 shares during the same period.