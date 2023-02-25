Market cap of Adobe Inc. [ADBE] reaches 162.56B – now what?

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] price plunged by -0.49 percent to reach at -$1.7. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Qualcomm Selects Adobe To Deepen Customer Relationships With Real-Time Personalization.

Qualcomm adopts Adobe Experience Cloud, including Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, to gain deeper insights and personalize experiences across the entire customer journey.

The collaboration also advances Qualcomm’s use of Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud applications, ensuring content and services are delivered to the most relevant audiences.

A sum of 2851581 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.73M shares. Adobe Inc. shares reached a high of $353.80 and dropped to a low of $343.9275 until finishing in the latest session at $347.02.

The one-year ADBE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.44. The average equity rating for ADBE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adobe Inc. [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $387.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $354, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Hold rating on ADBE stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADBE shares from 425 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 10.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ADBE Stock Performance Analysis:

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.69. With this latest performance, ADBE shares dropped by -3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 352.66, while it was recorded at 352.89 for the last single week of trading, and 359.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adobe Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.98 and a Gross Margin at +86.61. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48.

Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ADBE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 13.56%.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $130,100 million, or 84.10% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,402,963, which is approximately 0.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,852,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.79 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.37 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly -1.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,088 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 21,715,176 shares. Additionally, 1,118 investors decreased positions by around 24,152,250 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 329,038,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,905,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 289 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,976,981 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 4,193,745 shares during the same period.