Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Stock trading around $17.74 per share: What’s Next?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.96 during the day while it closed the day at $17.74. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Invesco Canada Launches a Suite of Dividend Aristocrats ETFs.

New ETFs provide investors with five different exposures to S&P Dividend Aristocrats Indexes designed to offer solid dividends with an ESG overlay.

– Invesco Canada Ltd. (“Invesco”) today announced the launch of five new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that will provide exposure to equities with a history of consistent dividend growth, further screened with an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) overlay. The new index ETFs will track several S&P Dividend Aristocrat Indexes and include ESG-oversight from NEI Investments. The launch adds depth and breadth to Invesco’s defensive ETF strategies in Canada and provides additional ETF solutions to help clients achieve specific investment goals in the current market environment.

Invesco Ltd. stock has also loss -5.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IVZ stock has declined by -6.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.51% and lost -1.39% year-on date.

The market cap for IVZ stock reached $7.96 billion, with 457.00 million shares outstanding and 367.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 3687417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $18.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $11.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

IVZ stock trade performance evaluation

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.54. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.61 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.76, while it was recorded at 18.05 for the last single week of trading, and 17.46 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.13 and a Gross Margin at +68.82. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to -0.99%.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,659 million, or 92.20% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 55,758,634, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,650,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $934.01 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $802.27 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 4.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 14,346,222 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 18,195,848 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 286,437,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,979,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,231,928 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,235,556 shares during the same period.