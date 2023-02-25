Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] Revenue clocked in at $4.49 billion, down -11.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [NYSE: DPZ] closed the trading session at $307.86 on 02/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $302.14, while the highest price level was $319.30. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Domino’s Pizza® Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 5.2% for the fourth quarter; 3.9% growth for fiscal 2022.

U.S. same store sales growth of 0.9% for the fourth quarter; 0.8% decline for fiscal 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.13 percent and weekly performance of -14.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 549.79K shares, DPZ reached to a volume of 3819054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DPZ shares is $385.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DPZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $460, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DPZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domino’s Pizza Inc. is set at 11.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for DPZ in the course of the last twelve months was 42.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

DPZ stock trade performance evaluation

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.51. With this latest performance, DPZ shares dropped by -9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.62 for Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 350.23, while it was recorded at 344.15 for the last single week of trading, and 361.92 for the last 200 days.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94 and a Gross Margin at +38.74. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DPZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Domino’s Pizza Inc. go to 8.54%.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,718 million, or 93.90% of DPZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,896,223, which is approximately -0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,806,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in DPZ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $534.22 million in DPZ stock with ownership of nearly 31.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domino’s Pizza Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Domino’s Pizza Inc. [NYSE:DPZ] by around 5,793,210 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 3,948,314 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 25,072,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,814,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPZ stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,593 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,328,159 shares during the same period.