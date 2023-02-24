why Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.05

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE: GCI] gained 23.64% or 0.61 points to close at $3.19 with a heavy trading volume of 2992233 shares. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Gannett Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

24% Digital-Only Paid Subscription Growth Year-Over-Year to 2.03 million Paid SubscriptionsDigital-only Circulation Revenues of $35.5 million Grew 29% Year-over-YearDigital Marketing Solutions Core Platform Revenues(1) of $119.7 million, up 9% Year-over-YearRepaid $47.3 million in Debt During the Fourth Quarter and $146.6 million of Debt in 2022.

Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $2.82, the shares rose to $3.22 and dropped to $2.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GCI points out that the company has recorded 45.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -155.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, GCI reached to a volume of 2992233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCI shares is $2.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCI stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gannett Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Co. Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for GCI stock

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.71. With this latest performance, GCI shares gained by 51.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.79 for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.22. Gannett Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.55.

Gannett Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]

There are presently around $315 million, or 69.60% of GCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,271,705, which is approximately 2.725% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,834,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.56 million in GCI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $29.64 million in GCI stock with ownership of nearly 10.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gannett Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE:GCI] by around 11,790,841 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 10,536,623 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 76,488,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,815,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,334,440 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,737,642 shares during the same period.