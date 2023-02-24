why agilon health inc. [AGL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.96

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] price plunged by -2.82 percent to reach at -$0.62. The company report on February 22, 2023 that agilon health Names Diana McKenzie to Board of Directors.

Longtime Healthcare and Software Executive Brings Significant Leadership Experience to Role As Independent Member of agilon’s Board.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, today announced that Diana McKenzie has been named an independent board director. McKenzie brings more than 30 years of leadership experience growing, scaling, and transforming global businesses in the healthcare and software industries.

A sum of 3174519 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. agilon health inc. shares reached a high of $22.15 and dropped to a low of $20.61 until finishing in the latest session at $21.38.

The one-year AGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.53. The average equity rating for AGL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $27.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AGL stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGL shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

AGL Stock Performance Analysis:

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.41. With this latest performance, AGL shares gained by 8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.53, while it was recorded at 22.40 for the last single week of trading, and 20.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into agilon health inc. Fundamentals:

agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

agilon health inc. [AGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,229 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 194,611,308, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 46,671,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $997.83 million in AGL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $821.85 million in AGL stock with ownership of nearly -6.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 17,957,979 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 9,384,472 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 404,325,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,668,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,192,180 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,179,404 shares during the same period.