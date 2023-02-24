Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] gained 5.79% or 0.21 points to close at $3.84 with a heavy trading volume of 4500783 shares. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Investor Conference Call.

It opened the trading session at $3.67, the shares rose to $3.895 and dropped to $3.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAT points out that the company has recorded 41.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -152.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, NAT reached to a volume of 4500783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for NAT stock

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 29.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.77 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $337 million, or 38.10% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,157,361, which is approximately 6.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,464,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.66 million in NAT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $26.09 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 17,788,445 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 9,211,145 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 60,841,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,840,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,085,426 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,355,275 shares during the same period.