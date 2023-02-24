Wall Street Analyst Initiated Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] jumped around 2.52 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.32 at the close of the session, up 7.24%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Callon Issues 2023 Capital Program and Outlook, Projected to Generate More Than $2.75 Billion in Adjusted Free Cash Flow Over The Next Five Years.

Capital budget implies approximately 60% reinvestment rate, improving capital efficiencies and further debt reduction.

Company projected to reach key $2 billion debt milestone in 2H23.

Callon Petroleum Company stock is now 0.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPE Stock saw the intraday high of $37.67 and lowest of $35.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.48, which means current price is +11.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 2955042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $54.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CPE stock performed recently?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.62. With this latest performance, CPE shares dropped by -12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.47, while it was recorded at 36.44 for the last single week of trading, and 42.26 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.31 and a Gross Margin at +53.94. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37.

Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

There are presently around $1,891 million, or 86.80% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,999,258, which is approximately 2.142% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,728,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.12 million in CPE stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $217.68 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly -3.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 7,181,998 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 9,320,503 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 34,173,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,675,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,257,656 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,392,888 shares during the same period.