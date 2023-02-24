Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] gained 1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $14.67 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of The Heathman Hotel.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that on February 22, 2023, it closed on the sale of the 151-room The Heathman Hotel in Portland, OR for $45.0 million to a third party.

For the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the hotel’s net operating income was $1.0 million, and its Hotel EBITDA was $1.2 million. Based on the hotel’s operating performance for 2019, the $45.0 million sales price reflects a 10.7x EBITDA multiple and an 8.4% net operating income capitalization rate. The net operating income for both periods mentioned above is after an assumed annual capital reserve of 4.0% of total hotel revenues.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust represents 130.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.99 billion with the latest information. PEB stock price has been found in the range of $14.065 to $14.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, PEB reached a trading volume of 3158660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PEB stock. On August 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PEB shares from 26 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.90.

Trading performance analysis for PEB stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.09. With this latest performance, PEB shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.83, while it was recorded at 14.87 for the last single week of trading, and 17.12 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

There are presently around $2,178 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,704,439, which is approximately 0.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,875,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.9 million in PEB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $122.06 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 9.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 14,051,800 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 10,748,207 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 123,647,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,447,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,889,563 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,058,994 shares during the same period.