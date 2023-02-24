Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] surged by $3.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $116.99 during the day while it closed the day at $116.54. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Fiserv Announces Share Repurchase Authorization.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized it to repurchase 75 million shares of the company’s common stock, which is in addition to the shares remaining available under the company’s existing authorization.

Fiserv may repurchase shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of management, subject to its assessment of market conditions and other factors. This authorization does not expire.

Fiserv Inc. stock has also loss -1.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FISV stock has inclined by 17.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.93% and gained 15.31% year-on date.

The market cap for FISV stock reached $74.38 billion, with 639.60 million shares outstanding and 620.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 5156084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $127.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $130 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. On July 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FISV shares from 123 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 30.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FISV stock trade performance evaluation

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 12.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.23 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.79, while it was recorded at 114.96 for the last single week of trading, and 100.94 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.78 and a Gross Margin at +54.94. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 13.62%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66,010 million, or 92.50% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 53,232,748, which is approximately 10.198% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,669,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.91 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.91 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -0.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 671 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 35,641,590 shares. Additionally, 642 investors decreased positions by around 42,613,761 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 488,161,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,417,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,308,148 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 13,795,799 shares during the same period.