Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] Is Currently -8.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] loss -8.50% on the last trading session, reaching $0.15 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2023 that David Meltzer’s Late-Night Entrepreneurial Show, “Office Hours” Returns for Season 3 on Apple TV.

On Friday, February 17th, the third season of David Meltzer’s late-night entrepreneurial show Office Hours premieres on Apple TV and will be available in more than 100+ countries around the world upon its release. The third installment of Office Hours features a new cast of thought leaders, billionaires, entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes, and entertainers to share their insights on dealing with success, failure, and everything in between. Hosted by Author, Speaker, and Entrepreneur, David Meltzer.

Season Three promises to be as inspiring and informative as ever, with a list of guests that include Gary Vaynerchuck, Chairman of VaynerX, CEO of VaynerMedia, and the Creator & CEO of VeeFriends, Rob Dyrdek, TV Personality, Founder and CEO of Dyrdek Machine, legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, Hall of Fame tennis coach Rick Macci, two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, Carli Lloyd, top Beverly Hills luxury real estate agent, Josh Flagg, Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Dyan Cannon, and many more.

Verb Technology Company Inc. represents 102.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.42 million with the latest information. VERB stock price has been found in the range of $0.1423 to $0.1648.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 2928834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for VERB stock

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.67. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -27.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.76 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1727, while it was recorded at 0.1633 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3716 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.33 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -286.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.98.

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.50% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,115,726, which is approximately 1.041% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,226,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly -0.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 1,000,723 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 409,690 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,771,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,181,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 668,382 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 271,800 shares during the same period.