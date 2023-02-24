Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell -0.90% so far this year. What now?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.72%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We are pleased to have delivered solid third-quarter results and remain on track to achieve our full-year operational and financial goals,” said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. “Moving forward, I’m excited to partner with Stephanie Linnartz to advance our strategic consumer and product refinements further – leveraging Under Armour’s strong brand to drive sustainable, profitable growth.”.

Over the last 12 months, UA stock dropped by -37.92%. The average equity rating for UA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.18 billion, with 220.43 million shares outstanding and 183.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, UA stock reached a trading volume of 3144343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15.

UA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.72. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.62, while it was recorded at 9.02 for the last single week of trading, and 8.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

UA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,309 million, or 67.11% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,892,790, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 16.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,833,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.8 million in UA stocks shares; and DORSAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $88.4 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -20% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 21,882,084 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 25,230,761 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 100,907,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,020,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,228,830 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 13,395,423 shares during the same period.