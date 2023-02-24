The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] Is Currently 1.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.19%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that PNC Group Focuses on Helping Minority Businesses Thrive.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PNC | Insights

PNC established the Minority Business Development Group in an effort to deliver products, solutions and resources for the fast-growing area of minority-owned small businesses and to promote their effective growth, development and sustainability.

Over the last 12 months, PNC stock dropped by -22.15%. The one-year The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.27. The average equity rating for PNC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.28 billion, with 410.00 million shares outstanding and 396.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, PNC stock reached a trading volume of 3004034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $174.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $190 to $176. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $190, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on PNC stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PNC shares from 157 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 116.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.27.

PNC Stock Performance Analysis:

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.95, while it was recorded at 157.35 for the last single week of trading, and 160.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.74. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08.

PNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to 10.96%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52,535 million, or 84.90% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,402,648, which is approximately -0.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,623,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.68 billion in PNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.87 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly -1.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 14,519,032 shares. Additionally, 626 investors decreased positions by around 19,906,299 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 297,864,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,289,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,851,297 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 622,110 shares during the same period.