The Benchmark Company lifts Magnite Inc. [MGNI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The company report on February 22, 2023 that Magnite Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results.

Total Revenue up 9% in Fourth Quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6172383 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Magnite Inc. stands at 8.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.17%.

The market cap for MGNI stock reached $1.49 billion, with 133.14 million shares outstanding and 117.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, MGNI reached a trading volume of 6172383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Magnite Inc. [MGNI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGNI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MGNI stock performed recently?

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.39. With this latest performance, MGNI shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.83 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.27, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.40 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.16 and a Gross Margin at +42.27. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.00.

Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]

There are presently around $1,065 million, or 67.40% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,436,899, which is approximately 2.866% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,453,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.76 million in MGNI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $100.49 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly 3.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 11,330,960 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 20,950,695 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 61,473,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,755,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,068,799 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,154,287 shares during the same period.