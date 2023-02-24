SM Energy Company [SM] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $51

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] gained 1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $29.35 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2023 that SM ENERGY REPORTS 2022 RESULTS AND 2023 OPERATING PLAN.

SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) today announced certain fourth quarter and full year 2022 operating and financial results, year-end 2022 estimated proved reserves and its 2023 operating plan. Highlights include:.

Substantial growth in profitability. Net income for the full year 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 was $1.11 billion and $258.5 million, or $8.96 and $2.09 per diluted common share, respectively. Adjusted net income(1) for the full year 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 was $7.29 and $1.29 per diluted common share, respectively.

SM Energy Company represents 123.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.75 billion with the latest information. SM stock price has been found in the range of $28.11 to $30.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, SM reached a trading volume of 3767162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SM Energy Company [SM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $55 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on SM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for SM stock

SM Energy Company [SM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.11. With this latest performance, SM shares dropped by -11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.96 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.85, while it was recorded at 29.93 for the last single week of trading, and 39.24 for the last 200 days.

SM Energy Company [SM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SM Energy Company [SM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.35 and a Gross Margin at +48.37. SM Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70.

SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at SM Energy Company [SM]

There are presently around $3,371 million, or 91.60% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,555,732, which is approximately 1.325% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,599,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $457.86 million in SM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $195.99 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly 14.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SM Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 11,938,402 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 12,895,378 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 90,010,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,844,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,997,050 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,235,391 shares during the same period.