SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] Is Currently 14.93 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] jumped around 0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.54 at the close of the session, up 14.93%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that SelectQuote Announces Participation in Upcoming Citi Healthcare Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a leading distributor of Medicare insurance policies and owner of an emerging Healthcare Services platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, President, Bob Grant, and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Clement, will participate in Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in New York City. Management will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 1:15pm ET and will be available for 1×1 and small group investor meetings.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and interested parties can access the event here, as well as under the Events and Presentations section of SelectQuote’s Investor Relations website: https://ir.selectquote.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

SelectQuote Inc. stock is now 278.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLQT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.62 and lowest of $2.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.25, which means current price is +309.68% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, SLQT reached a trading volume of 3934938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SLQT stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLQT shares from 20 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has SLQT stock performed recently?

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.09. With this latest performance, SLQT shares gained by 252.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.84 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.05, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 1.47 for the last 200 days.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.04 and a Gross Margin at +38.04. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.37.

SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to -9.70%.

Insider trade positions for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]

There are presently around $212 million, or 63.40% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 17,678,757, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,243,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.48 million in SLQT stocks shares; and ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $20.09 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SelectQuote Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 8,816,417 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 29,952,827 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 44,863,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,632,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 995,022 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 9,877,003 shares during the same period.