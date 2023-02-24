Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $12

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] price surged by 0.22 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Rithm Capital Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM; “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) today reported the following information for the fourth quarter ended and full year ended December 31, 2022:.

A sum of 3411765 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.91M shares. Rithm Capital Corp. shares reached a high of $9.37 and dropped to a low of $9.16 until finishing in the latest session at $9.25.

The one-year RITM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.21. The average equity rating for RITM stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Rithm Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

RITM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, RITM shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.97, while it was recorded at 9.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rithm Capital Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +101.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.48. Rithm Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63.

RITM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,087 million, or 49.50% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,733,562, which is approximately 3.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,359,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.08 million in RITM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $97.95 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly -26.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rithm Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 30,849,036 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 36,070,700 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 158,750,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,670,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,689,079 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 21,904,421 shares during the same period.