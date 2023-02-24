Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] is 4.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] traded at a high on 02/23/23, posting a 1.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.57. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Rigel Announces Publication of REZLIDHIA™ (olutasidenib) Phase 2 Clinical Results in Blood Advances.

˗ REZLIDHIA induced durable remissions in adult patients with mIDH1 R/R AML.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced a peer-reviewed publication of data in Blood Advances, which summarizes clinical results from the Phase 2 registrational study of REZLIDHIA™ (olutasidenib), a potent, selective, oral, small-molecule inhibitor of mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (mIDH1)1, in patients with mIDH1 relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML). The published data demonstrate that REZLIDHIA induced durable remissions and transfusion independence with a well-characterized safety profile. The observed efficacy is clinically meaningful and represents a therapeutic advance in this poor prognosis patient population with limited treatment options.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3336090 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.34%.

The market cap for RIGL stock reached $274.80 million, with 172.84 million shares outstanding and 170.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, RIGL reached a trading volume of 3336090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIGL shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $7 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $1, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on RIGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07.

How has RIGL stock performed recently?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, RIGL shares dropped by -18.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5412, while it was recorded at 1.5720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2970 for the last 200 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]

There are presently around $173 million, or 77.60% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 16,956,000, which is approximately 391.069% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,681,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.05 million in RIGL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.97 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly 1.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 21,741,643 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 39,852,522 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 48,540,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,134,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 960,215 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 9,619,522 shares during the same period.