Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] Revenue clocked in at $16.58 billion, up 12.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE: PWR] gained 7.56% on the last trading session, reaching $159.62 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2023 that QUANTA SERVICES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance Reflects Solid Growth in Revenues and Opportunity for Double-Digit Growth in Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Flow From Operations and Earnings Per Share.

Quanta Services Inc. represents 143.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.87 billion with the latest information. PWR stock price has been found in the range of $158.225 to $168.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 875.90K shares, PWR reached a trading volume of 2850557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PWR shares is $163.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Quanta Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Quanta Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on PWR stock. On June 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PWR shares from 140 to 156.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanta Services Inc. is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for PWR in the course of the last twelve months was 85.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for PWR stock

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, PWR shares gained by 5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.90 for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.67, while it was recorded at 153.39 for the last single week of trading, and 137.45 for the last 200 days.

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +13.77. Quanta Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Quanta Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quanta Services Inc. go to 17.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]

There are presently around $20,642 million, or 94.40% of PWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,721,218, which is approximately 0.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,971,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in PWR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $966.63 million in PWR stock with ownership of nearly 9.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quanta Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE:PWR] by around 7,991,064 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 8,337,937 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 112,989,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,318,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PWR stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,654,177 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 719,367 shares during the same period.