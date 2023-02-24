Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] Is Currently -0.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] loss -0.43% or -0.26 points to close at $60.54 with a heavy trading volume of 2813922 shares. The company report on February 21, 2023 that PSEG ANNOUNCES 2022 RESULTS.

$2.06 PER SHARE NET INCOME.

It opened the trading session at $61.22, the shares rose to $61.41 and dropped to $60.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEG points out that the company has recorded -10.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, PEG reached to a volume of 2813922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $67.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for PEG stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.27, while it was recorded at 61.30 for the last single week of trading, and 62.12 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 1.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

There are presently around $21,885 million, or 72.90% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,383,954, which is approximately 5.434% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,809,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in PEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.88 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly -1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 35,745,473 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 31,214,740 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 294,539,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,499,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,817,062 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,893,285 shares during the same period.