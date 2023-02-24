Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] moved up 1.72: Why It’s Important

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] closed the trading session at $13.62 on 02/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.39, while the highest price level was $13.65. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Plains All American Completes Divestiture of Interest in Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Facility.

About Plains Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). Plains owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation, and other infrastructure assets, serving key producing basins, transportation corridors, and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, Plains handles more than seven million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.49 percent and weekly performance of -0.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, PAGP reached to a volume of 3186457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $15 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on PAGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PAGP stock trade performance evaluation

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.87, while it was recorded at 13.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.72 and a Gross Margin at +3.29. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. go to 0.00%.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,382 million, or 85.50% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 13,037,071, which is approximately 5.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 12,830,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.75 million in PAGP stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $174.07 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly -5.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 20,718,608 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 15,160,103 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 138,995,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,874,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,207,515 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 7,415,166 shares during the same period.