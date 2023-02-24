Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Revenue clocked in at $24.79 billion, down -10.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] slipped around -0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $205.06 at the close of the session, down -0.10%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Pioneer reported fourth quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.5 billion, or $5.98 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the fourth quarter was $1.5 billion, or $5.91 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter was $2.6 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.8 billion, or $31.13 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the year was $11.3 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock is now -10.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PXD Stock saw the intraday high of $211.25 and lowest of $201.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 274.50, which means current price is +1.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 4665237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $272.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 7.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PXD stock performed recently?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -13.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.80 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 226.43, while it was recorded at 208.32 for the last single week of trading, and 238.52 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.25. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 24.72%.

Insider trade positions for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

There are presently around $43,100 million, or 92.50% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,475,042, which is approximately 0.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,089,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 billion in PXD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.66 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly -6.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 677 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 9,972,119 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 17,077,418 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 183,134,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,184,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,854,734 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,174,713 shares during the same period.