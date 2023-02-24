Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] Revenue clocked in at $3.84 billion, up 6.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPCH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.62%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Option Care Health Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 and Announces Share Repurchase Authorization.

Over the last 12 months, OPCH stock rose by 37.56%. The one-year Option Care Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.43. The average equity rating for OPCH stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.79 billion, with 181.88 million shares outstanding and 155.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 924.37K shares, OPCH stock reached a trading volume of 3670138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPCH shares is $38.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Option Care Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Option Care Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on OPCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Option Care Health Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPCH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

OPCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.62. With this latest performance, OPCH shares gained by 13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.67 for Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.24, while it was recorded at 29.61 for the last single week of trading, and 30.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Option Care Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.55 and a Gross Margin at +20.84. Option Care Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.91.

Option Care Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

OPCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Option Care Health Inc. go to 10.00%.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,820 million, or 85.30% of OPCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,772,386, which is approximately 3.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,524,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.22 million in OPCH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $480.67 million in OPCH stock with ownership of nearly -8.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPCH] by around 13,535,794 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 16,068,827 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 121,505,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,109,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPCH stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,728,571 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,998,178 shares during the same period.