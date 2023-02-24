Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] is -2.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE: NOMD] plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.10 during the day while it closed the day at $16.87. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Nomad Foods Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Full year Adjusted EPS of €1.68.

Completes 6th consecutive year of record annual reported revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS.

Nomad Foods Limited stock has also loss -4.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOMD stock has inclined by 2.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.00% and lost -2.15% year-on date.

The market cap for NOMD stock reached $2.83 billion, with 174.10 million shares outstanding and 145.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 657.75K shares, NOMD reached a trading volume of 3281081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOMD shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Nomad Foods Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Nomad Foods Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on NOMD stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NOMD shares from 36 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomad Foods Limited is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOMD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NOMD stock trade performance evaluation

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, NOMD shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 17.43 for the last single week of trading, and 17.59 for the last 200 days.

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.99 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. Nomad Foods Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09.

Nomad Foods Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomad Foods Limited go to 8.49%.

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,292 million, or 85.70% of NOMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOMD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 14,740,082, which is approximately 23.886% of the company’s market cap and around 15.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,739,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.92 million in NOMD stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $199.79 million in NOMD stock with ownership of nearly 4.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nomad Foods Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE:NOMD] by around 15,692,020 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 17,010,368 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 103,176,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,878,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOMD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,173,443 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,668,753 shares during the same period.