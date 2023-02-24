Mizuho lifts PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] price surged by 2.62 percent to reach at $1.12. The company report on February 17, 2023 that PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Energy & Power Conference on March 1, 2023 and the BofA Securities Virtual Refining Conference on March 2, 2023.

Any company presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.

A sum of 5346391 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.74M shares. PBF Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $44.53 and dropped to a low of $42.64 until finishing in the latest session at $43.87.

The one-year PBF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.32. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $51.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $49, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.38, while it was recorded at 43.53 for the last single week of trading, and 36.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.04 and a Gross Margin at +10.04. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.29.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PBF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.00%.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,849 million, or 81.60% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,535,633, which is approximately -26.135% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,526,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $549.53 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $291.14 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 0.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 15,405,881 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 22,680,064 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 72,456,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,541,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,848,831 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,921,421 shares during the same period.