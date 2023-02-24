Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] is 0.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE: MCW] closed the trading session at $9.24 on 02/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.47, while the highest price level was $9.26. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Mister Car Wash Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Net revenues increased 12.0%Comparable stores sales increased 4.0%Unlimited Wash Club memberships increased 13.8%Opened 13 new greenfield locations and acquired three locationsProvides Fiscal 2023 Outlook.

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCW), the nation’s largest car wash brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.11 percent and weekly performance of -8.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, MCW reached to a volume of 3872491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $11.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Mister Car Wash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $11, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MCW stock. On June 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MCW shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCW in the course of the last twelve months was 84.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MCW stock trade performance evaluation

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.88. With this latest performance, MCW shares dropped by -5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.70, while it was recorded at 9.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +53.62. Mister Car Wash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90.

Mister Car Wash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc. go to 6.00%.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,966 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 219,213,079, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 13,161,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.61 million in MCW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $99.52 million in MCW stock with ownership of nearly 4.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mister Car Wash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE:MCW] by around 8,671,656 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 9,853,712 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 302,437,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,962,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,787,827 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,237,793 shares during the same period.