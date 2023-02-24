Market cap of Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] reaches 2.49B – now what?

Remitly Global Inc. [NASDAQ: RELY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.02%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Remitly Expands into the Middle East with United Arab Emirates Launch, Dubai Office.

Remitly brings its trusted service and world-class global network to millions of immigrants residing in the UAE.

Over the last 12 months, RELY stock rose by 34.72%. The one-year Remitly Global Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.71. The average equity rating for RELY stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.49 billion, with 168.60 million shares outstanding and 138.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 698.50K shares, RELY stock reached a trading volume of 5565262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Remitly Global Inc. [RELY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RELY shares is $15.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RELY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remitly Global Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

RELY Stock Performance Analysis:

Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.02. With this latest performance, RELY shares gained by 20.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.94 for Remitly Global Inc. [RELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.50, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading, and 10.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Remitly Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Remitly Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,603 million, or 71.80% of RELY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RELY stocks are: NASPERS LTD with ownership of 37,341,745, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 11,075,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.72 million in RELY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $124.44 million in RELY stock with ownership of nearly 0.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remitly Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Remitly Global Inc. [NASDAQ:RELY] by around 11,200,678 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 6,412,968 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 94,939,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,552,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RELY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,165,781 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,056,385 shares during the same period.