Market cap of MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] reaches 31.33M – now what?

MGO Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MGOL] price surged by 9.95 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on February 6, 2023 that MGO Global Chooses CGS BlueCherry® for End-to-End Supply Chain, Warehousing and Logistics Management.

Home to The Messi Brand, a premium line of lifestyle apparel inspired by soccer legend Leo Messi, MGO to leverage BlueCherry’s ability to streamline operations and time-to-market.

A sum of 5678440 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.25M shares. MGO Global Inc. shares reached a high of $2.689 and dropped to a low of $1.90 until finishing in the latest session at $2.10.

Guru’s Opinion on MGO Global Inc. [MGOL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGO Global Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.76.

MGOL Stock Performance Analysis:

MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.47 for MGO Global Inc. [MGOL]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.0000 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into MGO Global Inc. Fundamentals:

MGO Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.