Market cap of Genprex Inc. [GNPX] reaches 64.38M – now what?

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] slipped around -0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.39 at the close of the session, down -15.24%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Genprex Announces Groundbreaking Data from Non-Human Primate Study Evaluating Novel Gene Therapy to Treat Type 1 Diabetes at 16th Annual International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatment for Diabetes 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Results show statistically significant decreases in insulin requirements, increases in c-peptide levels and improvements in glucose tolerance compared to baseline.

Disruptive gene therapy approach developed by University of Pittsburgh researchers may be a promising treatment for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Genprex Inc. stock is now -4.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNPX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.87 and lowest of $1.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.67, which means current price is +11.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 197.28K shares, GNPX reached a trading volume of 7696400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genprex Inc. [GNPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNPX shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Genprex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has GNPX stock performed recently?

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.58. With this latest performance, GNPX shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4039, while it was recorded at 1.6140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4496 for the last 200 days.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.80.

Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Insider trade positions for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]

There are presently around $6 million, or 9.50% of GNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,826,600, which is approximately 0.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 564,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in GNPX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.6 million in GNPX stock with ownership of nearly -1.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genprex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX] by around 107,373 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 537,031 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,390,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,035,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNPX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,363 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 105,009 shares during the same period.