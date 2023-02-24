Market cap of Frontline Ltd. [FRO] reaches 4.04B – now what?

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] closed the trading session at $17.95. The company report on February 21, 2023 that FRO – Invitation to Q4 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Frontline plc’s preliminary fourth quarter 2022 results will be released on Tuesday February 28, 2023, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 47.86 percent and weekly performance of 2.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, FRO reached to a volume of 3092551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $19.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

FRO stock trade performance evaluation

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 31.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.86 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.09, while it was recorded at 17.34 for the last single week of trading, and 11.86 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,498 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 9,034,146, which is approximately -8.994% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,335,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.72 million in FRO stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $92.15 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 72.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 20,715,354 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 17,590,317 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 45,131,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,437,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,400,784 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,384,738 shares during the same period.