Market cap of Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] reaches 12.96M – now what?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] traded at a low on 02/22/23, posting a -40.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.54. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Farmmi to Participate in 2023 FoodEx Japan Exhibition.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, today announced the Company will participate in the 44th Food and Beverage Exhibition (“FoodEx Japan”) from March 7-10, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, at booth 6E202. Japan has a large market for food raw materials and food processing, and is a net importer of basic grain.

FoodEx Japan is one of the world’s top 3 food and beverage exhibitions, attracting nearly 1,500 companies in 2022 from 44 countries and regions worldwide. The combination of wholesale buyers and sellers, manufacturers, growers, hotels and more, makes FoodEx one of the most popular annual events and a powerful platform for companies to promote their products and establish business relationships.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4032578 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Farmmi Inc. stands at 21.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.96%.

The market cap for FAMI stock reached $12.96 million, with 23.91 million shares outstanding and 23.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 370.69K shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 4032578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAMI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 18.40.

How has FAMI stock performed recently?

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.82. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -22.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.99 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6720, while it was recorded at 0.9115 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8938 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.95 and a Gross Margin at +5.48. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

Insider trade positions for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 171,307, which is approximately 13.687% of the company’s market cap and around 1.59% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 60,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $20000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly -11.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 44,697 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 42,128 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 253,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,073 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.