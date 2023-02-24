Market cap of Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] reaches 3.55B – now what?

Evolent Health Inc. [NYSE: EVH] gained 10.58% on the last trading session, reaching $34.92 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Evolent Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights from the fourth quarter and full year 2022 announcement include:.

Evolent Health Inc. represents 95.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.55 billion with the latest information. EVH stock price has been found in the range of $33.30 to $35.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 895.28K shares, EVH reached a trading volume of 2967348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVH shares is $45.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Evolent Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Evolent Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on EVH stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EVH shares from 26 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolent Health Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVH in the course of the last twelve months was 1182.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for EVH stock

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, EVH shares gained by 11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.32 for Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.03, while it was recorded at 32.95 for the last single week of trading, and 31.24 for the last 200 days.

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.97. Evolent Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.09.

Evolent Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evolent Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]

There are presently around $3,527 million, or 96.80% of EVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,790,816, which is approximately 13.113% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,701,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.95 million in EVH stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $187.1 million in EVH stock with ownership of nearly -8.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolent Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Evolent Health Inc. [NYSE:EVH] by around 15,072,366 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 9,499,444 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 76,440,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,012,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,342,928 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,193,626 shares during the same period.