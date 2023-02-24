Market cap of CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] reaches 676.34M – now what?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.38%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that CTI BioPharma To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Monday, March 6, 2023.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be reported on Monday, March 6, 2023, after the close of the financial markets. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Registration for the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the CTI BioPharma website under the Investors & Media section: Events and Presentations. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using the link provided in the event listing. The Company suggests participants log in 15 minutes in advance of the event.

Over the last 12 months, CTIC stock rose by 132.07%. The one-year CTI BioPharma Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.8. The average equity rating for CTIC stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $676.34 million, with 126.89 million shares outstanding and 125.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, CTIC stock reached a trading volume of 2882510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $11.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.56.

CTIC Stock Performance Analysis:

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, CTIC shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.30 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CTI BioPharma Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -447.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -149.85.

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $579 million, or 79.30% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,002,989, which is approximately 16.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 8,813,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.47 million in CTIC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.83 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 6.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 19,436,611 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 11,918,369 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 73,899,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,254,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,030,010 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,969,796 shares during the same period.