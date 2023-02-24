Market Analysts see Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] closed the trading session at $16.93 on 02/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.6938, while the highest price level was $18.88. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q4 2022 financial results in the Letter to Shareholders on the company’s investor relations website.

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, Lemonade will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.76 percent and weekly performance of -9.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, LMND reached to a volume of 3252892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $20.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10.

LMND stock trade performance evaluation

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.85, while it was recorded at 16.64 for the last single week of trading, and 20.01 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.76. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -288.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lemonade Inc. [LMND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc. go to -2.90%.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $614 million, or 34.00% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 11,983,384, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.65% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 4,891,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.81 million in LMND stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $76.59 million in LMND stock with ownership of nearly 8.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lemonade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 3,522,496 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 2,927,095 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 29,834,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,283,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 854,010 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,289,240 shares during the same period.