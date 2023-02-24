Market Analysts see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] falling to $7. Time to buy?

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JNCE] gained 11.07% on the last trading session, reaching $1.10 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Redx and Jounce Announce Recommended Business Combination.

Combined group will have a strong clinical pipeline and proven expertise in the discovery and development of highly selective therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and fibrotic disease.

RXC007, a next-generation selective ROCK2 inhibitor, to lead clinical pipeline; portfolio to include discovery projects from both Redx and Jounce.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. represents 51.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.80 million with the latest information. JNCE stock price has been found in the range of $1.09 to $1.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, JNCE reached a trading volume of 42025851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNCE shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on JNCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

Trading performance analysis for JNCE stock

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, JNCE shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0497, while it was recorded at 1.0621 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4840 for the last 200 days.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.41 and a Gross Margin at +89.49. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -337.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.57.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]

There are presently around $39 million, or 82.50% of JNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNCE stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,106,341, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 4,259,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.69 million in JNCE stocks shares; and COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, currently with $4.01 million in JNCE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JNCE] by around 6,633,094 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 13,825,404 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 14,714,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,172,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNCE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,086,567 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,723,874 shares during the same period.