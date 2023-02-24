Market Analysts see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] price plunged by -48.96 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on February 23, 2023 that MEI Pharma and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announce Definitive Merger Agreement to Advance Three Promising Clinical Oncology Candidates.

Combination will create a company with a diverse product development pipeline led by a planned new global Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating eganelisib in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Projected ~$100M cash balance of combined company expected to fund operations through mid-2025 and to clinical data over the next 12 to 24 months.

A sum of 12995359 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 574.71K shares. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3799 and dropped to a low of $0.28 until finishing in the latest session at $0.28.

The one-year INFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.75. The average equity rating for INFI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFI shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $14, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on INFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.03.

INFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.42. With this latest performance, INFI shares dropped by -56.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.75 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5873, while it was recorded at 0.5032 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8492 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2426.43 and a Gross Margin at +13.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2436.06.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 35.70% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 6,353,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,313,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in INFI stocks shares; and POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $0.58 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly -58.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 3,214,307 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 6,565,463 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 16,560,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,340,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,939,046 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,690,991 shares during the same period.